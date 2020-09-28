Fall is Coming this Week After Sct’d Rain Today

Fall weather finally arrives into Acadiana and is expected to stay for several days. A strong cold front will bring scattered rain and roller coaster temps into Acadiana this Monday. A warm and humid morning will be followed by a much cooler and breezy afternoon. Scattered rain is likely late in the morning into the early afternoon hours.

After today, high temps will mostly stay in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s! The coldest night looks to be Tuesday night as northern Acadiana could reach the upper 40s. A reinforcing cold front will keep the cool and fall weather in the area throughout the first weekend of October.