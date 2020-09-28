Fall is Coming this Week After Sct’d Rain Today

Fall weather finally arrives into Acadiana and is expected to stay for several days. A strong cold front will bring scattered rain and roller coaster temps into Acadiana this Monday. A warm and humid morning will be followed by a much cooler and breezy afternoon. Scattered rain is likely late in the morning into the early afternoon hours.

After today, high temps will mostly stay in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s! The coldest night looks to be Tuesday night as northern Acadiana could reach the upper 40s. A reinforcing cold front will keep the cool and fall weather in the area throughout the first weekend of October.

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

