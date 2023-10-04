After a summer of baking in triple-digit heat, it appears Mother Nature’s calendar will finally turn to Fall this weekend.

Still expected warm weather for today, tomorrow, and Friday as the coolest air will take time to arrive. By Saturday and Sunday, however, you’ll notice a substantial change to the outside feel.

Highs through Friday will be near 90 degrees. Rain chances increase Thursday afternoon and continue through early Friday morning. Thereafter, a clearing process will begin through late Friday as the drier airmass settles into the area.

The coolest air looks to arrive on Sunday with a morning start in the low-mid 50s and a daytime high temperature in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! A slow and steady warming trend is expected early next week with sunshine continuing, but highs creeping back up into the mid-80s.