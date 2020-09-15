Fake antifa event creator wants Lafayette lawsuit dismissed

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- The creator of fake antifa social media events wants a judge to dismiss Lafayette Consolidated Government’s lawsuit seeking damages against him, arguing the court action is an unconstitutional assault on his free speech and expression.

The Lafayette city-parish lawsuit argues John Merrifield, who describes himself as a comedian and satirist who was born in Lafayette and now living in Brooklyn, posted Facebook events that triggered local police response and he should pay for that.

The city-parish lawsuit seeks “damages and reimbursement” related to the cost of sending law enforcement to the locations mentioned in the fake antifa events, which parish lawyers argue prompted confusion, anxiety and concerns among some in the public.

