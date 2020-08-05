Facebook page started to help save Lafayette Science Museum

(KLFY)- The fate of the Lafayette Science Museum is in jeopardy as Lafayette Consolidated Government makes budget decisions.



A concerned citizens, Blake Lagneaux tells News Ten, “There is a lot going on right now, locally and in the world. We wanted to make sure this topic wasn’t buried.”



The Lafayette Science Museum is an empty building, right now, located in Downtown Lafayette.

In May, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced the layoffs for museum workers because of lack of funds.

Former museum employee Blake Lagneaux has started a “Save Our Museum” Facebook page as a platform for Acadiana to voice their concerns about the jeopardy of the museum.



“We felt their needed to be a platform for people to understand not only the process of what’s going on with budget hearings with Lafayette also to make sure to share their voice, support, and stories of the museum,” Lagneaux adds.



The museum dates back to the early 60s when a group of 24 local women envisioned a science building for the local community



“It’s amazing they had this vision and its thrived for 50 years in this community. We want to honor that vision,” explains Lagneaux.



The Facebook page has received a lot of support since its creation.

Lagneaux says he is not surprised by the loyalty of the residents in Acadiana.

He says most recall a time in their childhood they visited the historical grounds.



Lagneaux says, “It’s really a testament to the museum. This is an institute of Lafayette and Acadiana that has had support from this community.”