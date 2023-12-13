The weather will be quiet for the next few days; we will see a mostly cloudy sky but no rain. Highs will be in the mid 60s , and lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain returns Saturday with about half an inch to an inch of rain possible. The severe weather threat looks low. We will see some clearing Sunday. Highs next week will be in the low to mid 60s, and lows will be in the low to mid 40s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
