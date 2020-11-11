Ex-UL receiver Riles gone too soon: ‘They took his life out of foolishness’

FORT WORTH, Tx. (Daily Advertiser) — What hurts Deidre Riles so much is the way her son died.

Al Riles, 27, was shot and killed Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas, according to his mother, Deidre Riles.

A Ragin’ Cajuns football player from 2012-16, he was UL’s leading receiver as a fifth-year senior.

“I found out (Monday) that he went to talk to one of his friends about something,” Deidre Riles told The Daily Advertiser, “and they argued. … Not nothing serious – too serious – you know?

“And another guy was out there in the car. A couple of guys. … Well, they supposedly got out of the car, another guy supposedly got out of the car, and he shot my son. He shot my son while he was on the ground tussling with this other guy. He shot him.”

The office Tarrant County (Texas) Medical Examiner confirmed Riles’ death for The Daily Advertiser on Wednesday morning, citing homicide as the manner and a gunshot wound to the chest as the cause.

“The sad part about it is he also was a friend – was supposed to be a friend – of my son, you know? It’s horrible,” Deidre Riles said with reference to the alleged shooter. “It’s horrible, because he lost his lost life to people that he helped.”

Therein lies the irony.

Eric Treuil, a UL campus minister, was devastated too.

Chaplain for the football program, Treuil fondly remembers Riles not just for his many catches but more so as a team peacekeeper.

“He’s the guy who could always negotiate between players who were upset with each other,” Treuil said, “and get everybody to focus on the common enemy – the other team – and not be fighting amongst themselves.

“Al was that kind of guy that brought some life, brought some good juice, to the team. Even post-graduation, when Al would come to the complex, come to games, (he was) always a joy to see, a joy to be around.”

Which is why Treuil said he was “really heartbroken by this young man leaving us way, too, too soon.”

Current UL tight ends coach Michael Desormeaux was Riles’ position coach in 2016, when the Cajuns had a group of mostly young receivers.

“Al was, without a doubt, the Alpha in that room,” said Desormeaux, a former Cajuns quarterback. “It was apparent early on. … He had a great year that year, but I think the biggest thing he did was he was the glue.

“That year was really up and down as far as wins and losses went. A lot of things were happening. And he was really the liaison between myself and the younger players, and he did a really good job of relaying my message and keeping the room on-board.”

