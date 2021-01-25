Ex-officer in Crowley charged with battery, malfeasance in office following accusations she struck an inmate during transport

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) A former Crowley Police Officer faces battery and malfeasance charges.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said 27-year-old Ashlee Joyce McElroy has been accused of striking an inmate whom she was assigned to transport.

Broussard says McElroy was a patrol officer for two years and resigned in October and had reported that she was moving to another state.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirmed with News 10 that McElroy surrendered herself to authorities in relation to the charges.

For Broussard, he says the arrest has been hard for both him as the chief and for fellow officers.

He says McElroy was a compassionate patrol officer who has a heart for the city and for the people that she served.

“This is the same officer who for two hours had seen a kid asking about a bike and she went and bought a brand new bike for the child.”

The chief says once he learned that McElroy was being accused, he placed her on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

He says COVID restrictions infringed the internal affairs board ability to meet or file for a extension in a timely manner.

“State law says you must request a 60-day extension from the civil service board if you cannot complete, which to my knowledge that was not available due to the restrictions of phase one,” he said.

The sheriff meanwhile also confirms that his office has filed the charges.

Broussard says he is reinforcing to other officers the departments ideals and policies and procedures.

He says police officers are human beings but there’s a standard they must meet.

“We are held to a higher standard and we need to try adhere to those higher standards as much as we can.”

According to Louisiana Revised Code of Statues, a person can get up to 13 years in prison for second degree battery and malfeasance.

Broussard adds Crowley police has an internal Disciplinary Review Board where each member is from every rank within the department.