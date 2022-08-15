LOUISIANA, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana is known for having festivals and celebrations, and this year is no exception. Here are the details for each upcoming festival:
- Gueydan Duck Festival/ August 25th -28th
- New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival / September 23rd-24th
- Abbeville Cattle Festival / October 7th-9th
- Ville Platte Cotton Festival / October 11th-16th
- Festivals Acadiens / October 14th-16th
- Crowley Rice Festival / October 20th-23rd
- Port Barre Cracklin Festival / November 10th-13th
- Acadian Village Lights / (Starts November Ends December) Dates not released