(KLFY) – Residents throughout Acadiana are invited to join forces with their local law enforcement and thousands of communities nationwide for the annual “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
“National Night Out” is the nation’s largest annual crime prevention event with over 37 million people in 15,000 communities from all fifty states participating with their local law enforcement agencies. Most states across the nation celebrate in August, while Acadiana, Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October.
It is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for the participation in local anti-crime effort, in addition to strengthening neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships throughout the city and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Here is a list of some of the events happening around Acadiana.
Lafayette Police, Sheriff’s Office, City Marshal’s Office: Girard Park, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Fun for Whole Family
- Fun Jump
- Face Painting
- Meet McGruff the Crime Dog and horses of LPD’s Mounted Patrol
- Booths from Local Community Organizations
Carencro Police and Fire Department: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Hot Dogs
- Games
- Fun Jumps
- Smoke House
- Door Prizes
Youngsville Police Department: Sugar Mill Pond, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Meet local law enforcement, firefighters and first responders
- Free Food
- Entertainment
- Fun for all ages
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office: Paul Angelle Park in Cecilia, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Interactive family friendly activities
- Vehicle Displays
- Public Safety Information
- Refreshments
- Child Safety Seat Checks
Broussard Police Department: St. Julien Park-Soccer Parking, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Meet your first responders
- Food
- Face Painting
- Static Displays
Franklin Police Department: McKerall O’Neil Recreation Center, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.