Even Warmer, Humid, and Breezy Today with Low Rain Chances

Tuesday is off to a much warmer start for Acadiana as temperatures have only fallen into the lower 70s. Highs this afternoon will run well above normal as they climb into the mid 80s. Factor in the higher humidity and the heat index could reach into the upper 80s. Otherwise, we’re expecting mostly cloudy and breezy conditions as southwest winds gust to around 20 mph. Rain chances stay low but a few pop up showers are possible, mainly during the afternoon hours. Even hotter weather is coming tomorrow.