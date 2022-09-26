EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Mamou Police Department (MPD) responded to Mamou High School after being alerted about a written threat of violence, MPD said.

Officers met with administrators and were informed that they discovered a written message of a threat that would be occurring on a specific day.

The source of the threat was located and was taken into custody, MPD said.

The juvenile’s parent was made aware and allowed the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office to conduct a search of their residence to assure that the juvenile had no access to any items to under go the threat, stated MPD.

The school was never placed on lockdown due to the swiftness of the officers and school staff.