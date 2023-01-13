VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Following an emotion-filled three-day trial at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse, Jasmine Thomas has been found not guilty of the 2019 murder of her husband JaCorey Gallow.

On June 15, 2019, JaCorey Gallow was found with a stab wound to his chest. He died later that day from his injuries.

Gallows’ wife, Jasmine Thomas-Gallow, was named the suspect in his murder, and this week, Thomas was finally on trial before a jury.

Family from both sides attended the three-day trial as evidence and testimonies were presented before the jury. Emotions reached a fever pitch as the jury found Jasmine Thomas not guilty of second-degree murder.

Thomas’ attorneys Nicholas Monier and Aaron Brown said that this has been a very emotional trial for both families.

“Emotions were high with the defendant’s family and the victim’s family and it’s been a roller coaster. We can’t let all that outside noise bother us, so we put the feelings to the side and just got to legal work,” Monier said.

The outpour of emotion from the families was a result of the circumstances surrounding Gallow’s murder.

Thomas claims that the stabbing of her husband was an act of self-defense and that he was actually hitting her. Evidence of this scenario was presented to the jury.

With the verdict reached, Aaron Brown said that the family of Jasmine Thomas is ready to move forward.

“I don’t think they could ask for a better outcome, they’re ecstatic and looking forward to moving on with their lives,” Brown said.

Nicholas Moniertold News 10 that “Ultimately I think the jury got it right, I look forward to speaking to her on the outside this time.”

News 10 did reach out to the family of JaCorey Gallow, but they did not wish to provide comment at this time.