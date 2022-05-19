VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed a man in the throat and fled from police in a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon, May 16.

Ashley Edwards, 35, of Ville Platte, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, vehicle theft, aggravated flight from an officer, and battery of a police officer. She was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $310,000 bond.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said officers responded to the 1200 block of Martin Luther King St. at around 4:30 p.m Monday to find a man on a porch with an apparent stab wound to the neck and a laceration on his chest. The victim told police that Edwards was his attacker.

Officers found Edwards on N. Dupre St., where she fled in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Edwards allegedly led police on a chest, disregarding multiple stop signs and a red light, while also damanging two police patrol units. She was finally stopped by officers near E. Hickory St.