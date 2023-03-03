EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte woman has been arrested and charged with felony theft, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Jana Faul, of Ville Platte, was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail with a bond set at $10,000, according to EPSO.

EPSO said that on Feb. 15, the victim reported that a large amount of tools and power tools were stolen from his property located on Austin Rd.

EPSO said that the property is worth several thousand dollars.

During the investigation, Faul was identified as the suspect responsible for the theft and during questioning, she admitted to the theft, according to EPSO.

The investigation is ongoing and EPSO said that the victim’s property is still in the process of being recovered.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.