VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The City of Ville Platte will soon have a new downtown fire station, according to a post on the Ville Platte Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The new station will be built on land purchased from the Thurman and Haidee (Dupre) Floyed family at the corner of West Main and South Dupre streets.

“After a few years of researching and planning for the relocation of the city’s West Magnolia Street Central Fire Station, the new station will have a home on a wonderful site in the heart of the city,” the post read.

The new Central Fire Station will replace the current station at 303 W. Magnolia St., which was built in 1951.

Plans for the new facility include a new, modern fire/rescue headquarters for the city’s emergency and hazardous operations center and a training facility annex to complement the Lincoln Road facility, officials said.