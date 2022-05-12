VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting a person in the leg after an argument turned physical.

Gavin James, 19, of Ville Platte, is facing charges of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

James and the victim were in an argument that turned physical when James brandished a firearm and fired multiple warning shots at the victim, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). The victim reportedly continued charging at James, and James fired once at the victim, hitting the ankle.

The incident happened on May 7 in the 8100 block of Bond Rd. in the Reddell area. James is currently held in the Evangeline Parish Jail with a $90,000 bond.