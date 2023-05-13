VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Ville Platte Police are looking for two escaped inmates.

Police are looking for Christopher Tezeno and Anthony Tezeno who have both escaped from Ville Platte Jail around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Christopher is a 26-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, on probation hold for violent crimes.

Anthony is a 45-year-old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, who is non violent.

If you have any information please contact Ville Platte Police or Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

There is no relation between the two inmates.