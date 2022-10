VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Ville Platte.

According to the Ville Platte Police Department (VPPD), the shooting occurred on Oct. 14, at a Texaco gas station on Main st.

One person has been arrested in reference to the shooting, however, VPPD said that their name has not yet been released.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.