UPDATE: Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has just advised that Miss Jack and her children have been located and are safe.

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ville Platte Police are attempting to locate a mother and her children.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue said they are looking for Carla Jack and Miss Jack’s children.

He said the search is in reference to a welfare concern.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Ville Platte Police at 337-363-1313.