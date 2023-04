VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – The Ville Platte Police Department (VPPD) is investigating a possible homicide, according to authorities.

VPPD confirmed with News 10 that an investigation into a possible homicide is underway after a body was found on East Gen. Beauregard St. in Ville Platte.

Information is limited at this time.

Updates will follow as information is released.