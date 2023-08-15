VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A body found in a Ville Platte ditch have law enforcement investigating it as a homicide.

According to Ville Platte Police, officers are investigating a murder on Edward Knotoe Thomas Jr. Street that happened Monday evening. When police arrived on scene, they found an unidentified body in the ditch. Witnesses in the area claim they heard loud shots coming from down the street.

Information is limited, but police are investigating it as a homicide.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.