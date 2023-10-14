VILLE PLATTE, La, (KLFY) — A Ville Platte man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on Louisiana Highway 10 in Evangeline Parish.

On Friday Oct. 13, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 10 near Tiger lane in the area of Ville Platte. The pedestrian involved was Christopher A. Bellard, 56, of Ville Platte, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Officials said an investigation revealed a Ford Escape was traveling east on LA 10 at the same time Bellard was walking east in the middle of the east-bound lane when he was struck by the Ford.

Bellard suffered fatal injures from the crash and the driver of the Ford did not obtain any injuries.

Officials said a toxicology sample was taken for analysis from both parties involved. The driver was not suspected of being impaired and submitted a breath sample, which showed no alcohol present, according to authorities.

Toxicology results are pending, and this crash remains under investigation.

