VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– Before becoming the first African American man to be Mayor of Ville Platte, Ryan Leday Williams was the first African American President of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury. Williams says this was never his plan, but now he hopes to continue to improve his hometown.

Williams was inspired to pursue politics after watching his uncle Ronald Doucette as a Police Juryman, City Marshall candidate and winner. When his uncle was elected as City Marshall, Williams ran for his uncle’s police jury seat and was elected at 21 years old.

After serving on the Police Jury for more than a decade, Williams felt he was ready to run for President. In 2018, he was elected to that position, making him the first African American President of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury. Williams said he tries to always prioritize what’s important: improving his community.

“It’s an honor,” he said. “But like I said, I just stay humble and just keep it moving. I don’t really let history or titles define who I am. Like I’m the same person every day no matter what I go through in life.”

Throughout his first term as mayor, Williams is prioritizing infrastructure and youth programs in Ville Platte. He believes that improved infrastructure is the only way for Ville Platte to continue to thrive. He also feels that youth programs will give young people something to do and improve the overall community.

“What inspires me is knowing I can make an impact, in not only my life, but different people throughout the community.”