LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has been inaugurated as the first ever female African American president of the Louisiana Municipal Association.

Mayor Vidrine says it’s a very historic day. “It’s very humbling that the people and the membership of the L-M-A saw fit to elect me as their first black woman president in the 96-year history of L-M-A.”

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says Vidrine’s inauguration is great for the association and its future. “It’s richly deserved. She is a great ambassador for her town and for her parish. She brings a joy, that Louisiana joy, but also brings vision and how we can make things happen,” says Senator Cassidy.

Mayor Vidrine says the first thing on her agenda is getting people access to the necessary funds they need in their communities. “What this means to me is that now it is about access. It’s about making sure that every village, every city, every town no matter what their population is will have access to the funds that are coming down,” says Vidrine.

As Vidrine steps into this major role as L-M-A president, she wants to remind everyone she is still, first and foremost, the proud mayor of Ville Platte.