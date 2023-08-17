EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish on Wednesday, authorities said.

Jarred S. Matte, 38, of Ville Platte was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Tiger Lane according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

EPSO responded to a call at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, in which deputies discovered the vehicle had rolled over several times. Authorities said the vehicle was northbound on Tiger Lane when it entered the ditch on the right side, struck a culvert and reentered the road. The truck then rolled over on its side several times and the driver was ejected.

Standard toxicology samples were submitted. This crash remains under investigation.