EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man is dead after fleeing police and crashing into a utility pole, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Gary Manceil Sims, 41, of Ville Platte was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene according to LSP.

LSP said that around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, an officer with the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to pull over Sims after the owner of the car reported the unauthorized use of her vehicle.

Sims refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, LSP said. Sims began fleeing from police at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LSP said that Sims exited La. 10 near Pelican Road and overturned several times before hitting a utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation, according to LSP.