EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with narcotics.

Alex Fontenot, 37, of Ville Platte, was arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office after illegal narcotics were found in his vehicle.

After a traffic stop, police arrested Fontenot and charged him with possession of Methamphetamine and possession of Fentanyl.

His bond was set at $125,000.