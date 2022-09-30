EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), a Ville Platte man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a mobile home with four people inside.

Rusty Gautreaux, 31, of Ville Platte, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of aggravated arson.

According to SFM, in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, the Pine Prairie Ward Four Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 1000 block of Gautreaux Lane. Once firefighters arrived, they learned that no one was injured and those inside were able to put the fire out.

SMF said that after assessing the scene, deputies found multiple areas on the outside of the home where the fire was intentionally set.

It was later learned that there was a domestic dispute at the home where witnesses said that Gautreaux lit clothes on fire and threw them at the home before leaving the scene. SMF also said that the clothes were quickly thrown away from the home and the four occupants, some of who were relatives of Gautreaux, went back inside to sleep.

Those who were inside were then woken up by the smell of smoke, escaped the home, and put out the fire, according to SMF.

The following day, a warrant for Gautreaux’s arrest was obtained and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

Gautreaux was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.