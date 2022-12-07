VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) on Jan. 8 requesting help in locating a missing 16-year-old female juvenile. Family of the missing juvenile told Calcasieu Parish deputies they believed the juvenile had run away and left with Isaiah Drummer, 21 of Ville Platte. Family also told authorities that it wasn’t the first time she ran away with Drummer.

EPSO deputies located Drummer and the missing juvenile at Drummer’s residence in Ville Platte. The juvenile was detained and transported to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and released into the custody of her legal guardian.

During the follow-up investigation by ESPO, Drummer was found to have had inappropriate sexual contact on at least one occasion with the juvenile. Drummer confirmed this during an interview. Drummer was charged with 1 count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 1 count felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail. His bond was set at $45,000.