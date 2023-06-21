EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested in connection with assaulting a juvenile.

Joshua Jones, 36, of Ville Platte, has been arrested by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office after allegedly assaulting a juvenile and elderly person.

According to police, Jones uninvitedly entered a residence located on the 400 Blk. of Sandy St. and physically attacked a juvenile. Before attacking the juvenile, Jones allegedly assaulted an elderly person who was trying to make him leave the residence.

Jones fled the scene before Deputies arrived. Both victims were later transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Police obtained a search warrant for Jones and he was found and arrested on June 15.

Jones was charged with one count of simple battery of the infirm, one count of simple battery, one count of criminal trespass and one count of home invasion.