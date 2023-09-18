VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man is accused of videotaping females in a bathroom and Sexual Battery.

On Thursday, Evangeline Parish deputies responded to what was initially called in as a medical emergency. It was advised to deputies that the subject needed a psychiatric evaluation because he had been videoing the victims in the bathroom with his cellular phone.

Later on, that morning, the victims contacted the Sheriff’s office with information of an inappropriate sexual touching of a female victim that took place in June and then wanted to discuss the videoing incident of the night before as well.

After an investigation, Michael Paul Lablanc was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Battery two counts of Video Voyeurism. He is currently being held in the Evangeline Parish Jail with a bond set at $40,000.00