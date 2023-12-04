VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — At Ville Platte High School, the legacy of Montae lives on as his basketball teammates return to practice as parish champions.

In October, Ville Platte basketball star Montavis Seraille died in a shooting that sent shockwaves across the city and lead to struggle among his teammates.

Head Coach Launey Coward said the team struggled to cope with the loss of Montae and find out what they needed to do to get their season back on track.

“We started off 1-4, it was a rough season to begin. And I knew it was going to be rough missing our biggest piece,” said Coward.

The team’s point guard, Sage Papillion, said some members of the team have had to step and change roles as the team tries to move forward.

“This season it’s been rough. What we lost; we’ve been trying to fit in at that position. Some have had to step in a change roles,” said Papillion.

Ville Platte Principle Chenile Tezeno said he is proud of the team members for being their for one another and sticking to the brotherly bond the team was built on.

“Together they support each other, they lean on each other, I’ve seen them cry together,” said Tezeno. “I think it’s very important that they keep him in the forefront and know that when they get on the court, he’s with them.”

Papillion spoke about how the teams close bond has allowed them to keep moving forward.

“Coming back and practicing, just picking each other up, competing in practice. Yeah, we lost Montae, but we just have to keep fighting. I know that if he was here, he would do the same for us,” said Papillion.

As the team stood together and pushed through the season, they traveled to the Evangeline Parish championship tournament to face off against teams such as Sacred Heart and Mamou.

The Ville Platte High School Bulldogs won the tournament and walked out as parish champions, a moment they cherish and share with their brother whose memory lives on.

“Now you get that feeling that he’s watching you, Montae is looking at you smiling,” said Coward. “I think he’s always there; I think he made us go through our trials and tribulations first to make them understand “I’m not here, but I’ll always be there when it really counts.” so, I think we learned that as a team, and these kids are really starting to believe in themselves now.”

