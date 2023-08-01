VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ville Platte Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio, who was shot and killed last night while serving a search warrant, was the seventh Louisiana law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty this year.

Nationwide, 68 officers have been killed while performing their duty in 2023 as of Aug. 1.

In the history of Evangeline Parish, three deputy sheriffs and one Ville Platte police officer have died in the line of duty. Giglio was the only officer killed while serving in the Ville Platte Marshal’s office.

Here are the others:

Ville Platte Police Patrolman Andrew Hickerson, Sr. died July 6, 1967.

Evangeline Parish Deputy Sheriff Charles Randal “Randy” Smith died April 16, 2003.

Evangeline Parish Deputy Sheriff Maurice Glen Brignac died June 1, 2005.

Evangeline Parish Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Keith Carter died Dec. 19, 2008

Andrew Hickerson, Sr.

Charles Randall “Randy” Smith

Maurice Brignac

Jeremy Carter

Louisiana now has more officers killed in the line of duty in 2023 than any other state. The others are:

Officer Carl Douglas Kimball, St. Francisville Police Department: Jan. 12

Corporal Scotty Canezaro, Baton Rouge Police Department: March 26

Sergeant David Poirrier, Baton Rouge Police Department: March 26

Detective Sergeant Nicholas Pepper, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office: April 2

Senior Police Officer Trevor Abney, New Orleans Police Department: April 9

Corporal Shawn Kevin Kelly, Denham Springs Police Department: June 2

For more information on fallen law enforcement officers nationwide, go to the Officer Down Memorial Page.