VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Councilwoman Christina Sam’s arrest for fraud and forgery has been a hot topic throughout Ville Platte.

With the runoff election on Dec. 10, Sam’s attorney and opponent spoke to News 10 about what this means for the election.

Ville Platt’s District E council runoff election will determine if current councilwoman Christina Sam will be re-elected despite being arrested and charged with voter fraud and forgery, or if her opponent Adam Toussaint will be the next councilman.

Sam’s attorney Roshell Jones told News 10 that her client is still running a strong campaign with the community’s support despite the charges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Her campaign has been going great in spite of various antics from her political opponents and the unfortunate incident that happened at the Attorney District Office that happened on November 17th,” Jones said.

Back in the middle of November, Sam was arrested and charged with fraud and forgery. Jones, the councilwoman’s attorney said that the charges are false and unfounded. She said that she is confident it will be proven that her client is not guilty of the charges.

“Those charges will not stop her from serving the constituents of District E. Those charges are unfounded, they are untrue, and we are confident that that will be proven as this case proceeds through the court.”

Sam’s opponent, Adam Toussaint told News 10 that he believes the next councilman or councilwoman should possess great leadership qualities and although his opponent is going through legal issues, he wishes her nothing but the best.

“And my opponent, I just wish her the best of luck with her campaign,” Toussaint said.

Sam’s attorney also said that her client just wants the citizens of District E to know that she is undistracted and that she will continue to fight for those who do not have a voice, fight for their interests, and fight for them.

Jones said that what happened to her client on Nov, 17 is a wake-up call to every citizen in Evangeline Parish on their rights. She said that just as her client is currently fighting voter fraud and forgery charges, this is an example of how she will fight for the citizens in Ville Platte.