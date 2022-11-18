EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte City Councilwoman, who is currently in a runoff for re-election to her late husband’s seat, has been arrested on fraud and forgery charges.

According to the Evangeline Parish District Attorney, Christina Sam’s arrest is in relation to election fraud, forgery, and illegally procuring and submitting voter registration applications that are known to be materially false, D.A. Trent Brignac said.

The violation carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine of up to $2K, Brignac said.

Her bond was set at $15K and jail records show she in no longer in custody.

Sam is running for re-election where she received 46 percent of the vote in the primary on November 8.

Adam Toussaint, came in second, garnering 27 percent of the vote.