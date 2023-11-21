VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — In Ville Platte, a few seniors whose cars were vandalized in October received help in repairing their vehicles.

On Oct. 16, News 10 spoke to several people who had cars with damaged windows, dents, and scratches. On Tuesday, we reached out again to the victims of the vandalism to see if any help had been given.

The city’s housing authority board chairman, Arthur Sampson Jr. hit the streets to find help, and the mayor, along with several Ville Platte businesses tossed in their support as well.

Today Mary Morton and Barbara Charles met at one of the repair shops where the work was done with a little extra kindness. Scott’s Paint and Body to Global Window Repair did what they could to get these two ladies’ cars back on the road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“My truck looks good,” Moton explained.

“I love my blessed. That’s her name blessed,” Charles added.

The side mirrors were replaced along with the front and side windows.

“I thank God for Jesus touching their hearts,” Charles said.

When Ville Platte’s Mayor, Ryan LeDay Williams got word of the incident he knew he had to personally help.

“Once we found out all who was affected, I told him to put something together and I’ll participate in it and that’s what he did,” Mayor Williams explained.

Sampson’s daughter, Faith Sampson owns in-home care “Truth Faith 2.” She says she has clients who live in the housing complex where the vandalism took place.

“It was almost ten vehicles on the same strip as them and just seeing everybody hurt and knowing that they would have been responsible for taking care of it. Like with my mom, I do it all the time, but I saw the clients and said I just had to do it,” Faith Sampson said.

Sampson says a Lafayette glass window shop helped by donating glass to repair one of the vehicles.

“We just wanted to help these ladies and give back to the community. Thanks to Global Glass Mr. Tracey and is son, they helped us out,” Sampson said.

Latest Post