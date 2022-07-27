VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Two men were arrested this morning for unrelated sexual predator crimes regarding children, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Louis Ray Thomas, 52, of Ville Platte, faces a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile and is being held at the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Jeremy Fontenot, 34, of Mamou, faces a charge of child pornography and is also being held at the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The two arrests are not related, though Sheriff Charles Guillory said both suspects used computer devices to solicit minors for sexual misconduct. Guillory said his office worked with the state Attorney General’s Office as part of the investigation.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.