VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– Vidrine Elementary and Evangeline Central are closed tomorrow due to boil water advisories.

According to Reddell Vidrine Water System, there will be a boil advisory in place due to low water pressure. The low water pressure is a result of drained water towers that will be repaired beginning Monday.

Evangeline Parish School Board anticipates Vidrine Elementary and Evangeline Central reopening on Tuesday, March 14. No other Evangeline Parish schools will be closed.