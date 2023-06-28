VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Two men were arrested and significant amounts of drugs and weapons seized by police in a major drug bust in Ville Platte on Tuesday.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotic Unit, along with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT unit, entered a residence located on Reverend E.D. Alfred Street in Ville Platte Tuesday after obtaining a search warrant, authorities said. Agents took two suspects into custody without any incident, then conducted a search of the residence and located numerous illegal narcotics and stolen firearms.

Taken into custody were Terald Wayne Hudson, 45, of Opelousas and Gerald Wayne Hudson, 45, of Ville Platte.

Terald Hudson was charged with the following:

Possession of stolen firearms 3 counts from Evangeline Parish

Possession of firearm in presence of CDS 9 counts

Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 Marijuana over 335 grams

Possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana over 161 grams

Possession with intent to distribute Crack Cocaine over 40 grams

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine over 3 grams

Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl over 82 grams

Possession with intent to distribute MDMA over 256 grams

Possession with intent to distribute Promethazine over 23 units

Possession of schedule 4 Amphetamine

Possession of schedule 2 Hydrocodone

Possession of schedule 4 Alprazolam

Possession of schedule 2 Adderall

His bond was set at $251,500.

Gerald Hudson was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm in presence of CDS 9 counts

Possession of stolen firearm 3 counts from Evangeline Parish

Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 Marijuana over 335 grams

Possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana over 161 grams

Possession with intent to distribute Crack Cocaine over 40 grams

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine over 3 grams

Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl over 82 grams

Possession with intent to distribute MDMA over 256 grams

Possession with intent to distribute Promethazine over 23 units

Possession of schedule 4 Amphetamine

Possession of schedule 2 Hydrocodone

Possession of schedule 4 Alprazolam

Possession of schedule 2 Adderall

His bond was set at $238,000.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.