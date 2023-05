BASILE, La. (KLFY) – Water issues force two Evangeline Parish schools to close for the day.

According to Evangeline Parish Superintendent Darwan Lazard, Basile High and W.W. Stewart Elementary will be closed on Wednesday. There are issues at the Bayou Descannes Water System that need to be addressed. This will not affect any other Evangeline Parish school.

Superintendent Lazard anticipates normal operations at the two school will resume on Thursday, May 11.