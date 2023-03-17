EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Turkey Creek woman has been arrested after allegedly making purchases on a co-worker’s credit cards, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Megan Mahaffey, of Turkey Creek, was charged with two counts of felony theft and two counts of monetary instrument abuse, according to EPSO.

EPSO said that on Feb. 14, authorities received a complaint about the theft of two credit cards. It was later discovered that the victim had multiple unauthorized transactions made in Evangeline Parish and Avoyelles Parish.

EPSO said that during the investigation, it was learned that the victim’s co-worker, Mahaffey, admitted to taking the credit cards and making multiple transactions with them.

After obtaining this information, with other evidence, Mahaffey was arrested.

Her bond is set a $25,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.