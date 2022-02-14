TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) A Turkey Creek police officer, who is diabetic, may have experienced a severe hypoglycemic episode when he allegedly made threats inside a convenience store while brandishing his service weapon.

On February 1, Officer Zach Johnson is accused of threatening to kill a woman and everyone inside the Y-NOT STOP convenience store, then take his own life.

He calmed down and then surrendered his service weapon to the woman and drove away in his patrol car; however later returned, and tried to get the gun back, police told KLFY.

That’s when an off-duty deputy arrived, and detained Johnson. He tried to resist, but the deputy used pepper spray.

In a press statement issued Monday, Police Chief Steven Ardoin said when officers arrived on scene that day, they found Johnson inside an ambulance being treated for low blood sugar.

Ardoin said medical personnel advised officers that Johnson’s blood sugar was so low that he was close to diabetic shock, which could have caused delirium.

After purchasing apple juice and using all the glucose medicine on scene, Johnson’s blood stabilized and he arrested by detectives with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Evangeline Parish Sheriff Guillory knows of the medical condition that Officer Johnson was facing after the incident occurred but refuses to acknowledge these facts or take them into consideration.” Ardoin said.

Ardoin said Johnson was acting noticeably different before leaving the station on the morning of Feb. 1 to begin his patrol.

“Officer Johnson stated that his sugar may be dropping and that he had snacks in the car and would be stopping to get something to drink at the store.”

The incident is still under investigation.