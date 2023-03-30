EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Turkey Creek man has been cited for alleged turkey hunting violations, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Darwin W. Nelson, 43, of Turkey Creek, was cited for hunting turkey over a baited area and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, LDWF said.

On March 21, agents located an area near Cypress baited with corn. On March 25, agents set up surveillance and observed Nelson place a turkey decoy in the baited area. LDWF said that Nelson and a juvenile then got behind some camouflage netting and called for turkeys.

Agents then made contact with Nelson and the juvenile, and Nelson admitted to placing the bait in hopes of attracting turkeys so that the juvenile could harvest one, LDWF said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to LDWF, hunting turkeys over a baited area brings a fine of $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile carries a fine of up to $500 and six months in jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.