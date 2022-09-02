TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) — Former Turkey Creek Asst. Police Chief Christopher Lemaire is under investigation for his behavior during traffic stops, according to a release from the police department.

Lemaire was asked to resign on July 11 and complied on July 12, according to Police Chief Steven Ardoin.

Lemaire was the subject of a number of complaints starting in June of this year. Ardoin said reviews of Lemaire’s body cameras showed behavior “…that did not meet Turkey Creek Police Department standards,” and he was asked to resign “…due to lack of trust in his abilities to uphold the laws…”

Ardoin said Lemaire’s actions are being investigated by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office. The chief has not released information on exactly what behaviors Lemaire is accused of. He did note, however, that peace officers are not above the law and would be held accountable for their actions.

“Our department is continuously striving to make Turkey Creek a safer place for our community and as always I would like to thank the public for their continued support and trust,” said the chief. “Please report all suspicious activity.”