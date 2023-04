VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) A toddler has died after an apparent shooting in Ville Platte Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police Chief Al Perry Thomas has confirmed the death with News 10.

He said an initial investigation has revealed that the toddler, a girl, was unintentionally shot inside an apartment home at the Park View apartment complex.

He said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, she has not been identified and no additional information has been released.