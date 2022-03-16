VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — This month, News 10 is featuring Every Paw Animal Rescue (EPAR) who is looking to expand to save more lives. EPAR, established in 2015, is a home-based rescue that helps Evangeline Parish with animals looking for homes. In this month’s Shelter Spotlight, EPAR director Jen Shaw showed News 10’s Sylvia Masters the grounds where EPAR will soon be building a new facility.

There will be a fundraiser this weekend in Mamou to benefit the EPAR building fund. Geno Delafose and Ashton Dupre will be performing at the Civic Center at 98 Main St. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Entry is $10.

The new EPAR building will house between 30 and 60 rescues. Right now, EPAR saves anywhere between 1,200 and 1,500 animals a year.

If you are looking to adopt, donate, or for more information, visit EPAR’s Facebook page and contact them there.