VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) An SUV appeared to have crossed the center line Wednesday afternoon in Ville Platte and struck a school bus.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory tells News 10 the crash happened just after 3 p.m. LA. 29 near Angus Road.

He said at the time of the crash there were about 20 children on the bus.

He said one school-aged child, had to be taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The female driver and a juvenile passenger in the SUV were also taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries, he said.

An investigation is ongoing.