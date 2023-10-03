EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Another suspect in the murder of Vonshonskee Charles was extradited by Ville Platte Police over the weekend.

According to Sergeant Darrian Guillory with the Ville Platte Police Department, Jared Freeman is the latest suspect to be arrested in connection with the murder of Vonshonskee Charles. Sergeant Guillory says with the help of Los Angeles Police, Freeman was arrested on active warrants for his alleged involvement in Charles’s death and extradited to Evangeline Parish.

Guillory says more arrests are pending their investigation. She says police are still looking for suspects Jaylon Thomas and Dalonzo Alfred for their alleged involvement. “As of right now there is a total of five suspects. Three are in custody, two being in Louisiana. One being out of state that has to be extradited back.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing they have active warrants out for the two other suspects.

