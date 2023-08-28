EVANGELINE PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a supply drive in an effort to help firefighters sent to Beauregard parish to fight the recent wildfires.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory spoke with New Ten’s Jasmine Dean about the fires.

“Forest fires have never been like this in the state of Louisiana history, especially in Beauregard Parish,” said Guillory.

His office is having a supply drive to collect items needed to assist firefighters in Beauregard Parish. The recent fires in Beauregard Parish have left over 30,000 acres a blaze. Guillory says because of the intense conditions fire fighters are currently facing, his office has been collecting supplies that could help.

“We collected fans, water, tents where they can get underneath. Anybody that’s helping with the fire department even putting the fire out. They set the tents up that way there will be cooling stations,” said Guillory.

Guillory said in addition to supplies, monetary donations are accepted to purchase additional items firefighters may need. Supplies and donations can be dropped off at the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office until noon on Wednesday Aug. 30.

On Thursday Sept. 1, all donations will be delivered to the Beauregard fire department.

“We were instructed to go to the Beauregard fire department in Deridder, La. That’s the hub who’s collecting everything. Then they will disperse it to each fire camp that they have,” said Guillory.

Sheriff Guillory says he wants to remind the public to be aware of the burn ban in place and that Louisiana is in a state of emergency. If you would like to donate, you can call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.