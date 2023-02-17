EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry man has been arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Adrian Merrell, of St. Landry, was charged with sexual battery (one count), indecent behavior with a juvenile (one count), computer-aided solicitation of a minor (one count), and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile (one count), according to EPSO.

EPSO said that on Jan. 11, EPSO and Hearts of Hope opened an investigation in reference to a possible indecent behavior with a juvenile.

During the investigation, it was learned that on multiple occasions, Merrell was having conversations with a 14-year-old victim that were sexual in nature. EPSO also said that it was determined that the conversations led to Merrell meeting with the victim where inappropriate physical activities occurred.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

His bond has been set at $150,000, according to EPSO.

The investigation in ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.